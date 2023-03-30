Opening Day is here! What to expect as Nationals take on Braves in 2023 opener

The 2023 regular season for the Washington Nationals begins Thursday as the Nats take on the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Here's what to you need to know.

Start Time

The game starts just after 1 p.m., but the gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Expect a cool opening day: According to WTOP Meteorologist Chad Merrill, the forecast should be sunny and pleasant with light winds by game time. Temps are expected to reach 52 degrees by first pitch.

People can still get opening day tickets online.

Fans interested on some cheap tickets for games all season long can score some cheap seats in the Grandstand section if they arrive to the ballpark early.

Those unable to go to the game can watch on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

How exciting is opening day? WTOP’s Kyle Cooper asked Nationals mascot Screech and Teddy Roosevelt on their “thoughts” on the upcoming season.

Hanging out with Screech and Teddy at the Ballpark today @WTOP pic.twitter.com/rSWzBikgpS — Kyle Cooper (@KRCOOPER) March 30, 2023

Starting Pitchers

The starting pitchers for the Nats and Braves are Patrick Corbin and Max Fried, respectively.

Pregame Festivities

Fan favorite and World Series champion Gerardo Parra, who is known for his “Baby Shark” walk-up music, will be back to kickoff the new season by riding with the Budweiser Clydesdale horses in a parade around the Navy Park neighborhood.

There will be other pregame festivities including the United States Armed Forces Color Guard presenting the colors, singer DC Washington performing the national anthem and a flyover from the 121st Fighter Squadron from the D.C. Air National Guard.

Mike Carney, the team’s executive vice president, said the team will be giving away their City Connect t-shirt for the first 20,000 fans who show up to the ballpark.

“[I’m] excited that it is opening day,” Carney said. “Make sure to get here early.”

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Nats will honor their former managing principal owner Ted Lerner, who died in February, by putting him in the team’s Ring of Honor.

What’s new at Nationals Park

There are a number of new additions inside the ballpark such as local vendors for food such as the new slow-cooked ribs, handcrafted sandwiches and homemade crab dip.

Jonathan Stahl, vice president of experience and hospitality for the Nationals, told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that these are some new ways to get your food fast.

“When you come to a concession stand, you’ll see the food freshly prepared on the heat slide,” he said, adding that fans can easily grab their food and check out on a nearby kiosk, which will “get you back to their seats faster.”

Also, there will be grab-and-go drink options and new lines of premium products like T-shirts and new bobbleheads.

John Turnour, the Nats’ director of field operations, said that the team will be running on a new field this season, which began growing in January. Other minor adjustments were made to accommodate the new bases, which are three inches bigger this year.

Expectations

The Nationals enter the 2023 campaign coming off a disappointing 2022 season when they finished with a 55-107 record. But according to WTOP’s Dave Preston, the road back to respectability is underway.

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje and Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.