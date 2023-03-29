FAQ: Everything you need to know about 2023 Washington Nationals season opener

The Washington Nationals will begin their 2023 MLB regular season Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park. Here are some things to know about the team for opening day.

The team is coming off a down 2022 — they finished with 55 wins and 107 losses, including a 26-55 home record.

