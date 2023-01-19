Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Brothers of Soto, Guerrero…

Brothers of Soto, Guerrero among MLB international prospects

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominican outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of All-Star Juan Soto, agreed to a $225,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract reached last weekend with the Washington Nationals.

Dominican outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the 16-year-old brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, agreed to a $97,500 signing bonus with the Texas Rangers.

Thirty-five prospects reached deals for bonuses of $1 million or more as the international signing period opened Sunday, led by Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas’s $5.6 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Dominican shortstop Felnin Celesten agreed with Seattle at $4.7 million, Cuban outfielder Brando Mayea with the New York Yankees at $4.35 million and Dominican outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla with Toronto at $4.1 million.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up