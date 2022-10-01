Phillies meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia Phillies (84-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (54-102, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 4.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -192, Nationals +161; over/under is 8 runs

Washington is 25-53 in home games and 54-102 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Philadelphia has an 84-72 record overall and a 37-38 record in road games. The Phillies are 60-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the 17th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 14-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit ranks second on the Nationals with 43 extra base hits (22 doubles and 21 home runs). Joey Meneses is 15-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, two triples and 42 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.