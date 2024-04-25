Live Radio
Smith leads Dodgers against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 4:02 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-11, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (10-13, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -197, Nationals +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals after Will Smith had four hits on Wednesday in an 11-2 win over the Nationals.

Washington has gone 4-7 at home and 10-13 overall. The Nationals have a 3-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles has gone 6-3 on the road and 15-11 overall. The Dodgers have a 14-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 13 extra base hits (four doubles, three triples and six home runs). Nick Senzel is 5-for-25 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has seven doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

