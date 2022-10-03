Mets aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Nationals

The New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals after losing three in a row.

Washington Nationals (55-104, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (98-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -275, Nationals +230

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals after losing three in a row.

New York has gone 51-27 in home games and 98-61 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Washington has a 29-49 record in road games and a 55-104 record overall. The Nationals have a 39-86 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Monday for the 17th time this season. The Mets are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 40 home runs, 65 walks and 131 RBI while hitting .269 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 17-for-43 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 15-for-39 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.