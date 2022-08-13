WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
Padres take win streak into matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (64-51, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (37-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -293, Nationals +238; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 37-77 overall and 17-41 in home games. The Nationals are 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 31-27 in road games and 64-51 overall. The Padres have gone 22-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 10-for-27 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .273 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

