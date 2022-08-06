Nationals take on the Phillies looking to break road losing streak

The Washington Nationals hit the road against the Philadelphia Phillies looking to end a three-game road skid.

Washington Nationals (36-72, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (58-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-15, 6.57 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-5, 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -259, Nationals +211; over/under is 9 runs

Philadelphia has a 28-25 record at home and a 58-48 record overall. The Phillies have a 26-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington is 36-72 overall and 19-32 in road games. The Nationals have a 25-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 34 home runs while slugging .500. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 13 home runs while slugging .414. Luis Garcia is 15-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .269 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

