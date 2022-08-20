WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Nationals bring 2-0 series advantage over Padres into game 3

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (40-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -338, Nationals +264; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-0.

San Diego has a 33-26 record at home and a 66-55 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 40-80 record overall and a 22-36 record in road games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 19-for-43 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (foot), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

