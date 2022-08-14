WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals and Padres meet…

Nationals and Padres meet in series rubber match

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -280, Nationals +226; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has an 18-41 record in home games and a 38-77 record overall. The Nationals have a 16-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 31-28 on the road and 64-52 overall. The Padres have a 43-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-27 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .298 batting average to rank third on the Padres, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Juan Soto is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .278 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up