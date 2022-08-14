Nationals and Padres meet in series rubber match

The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -280, Nationals +226; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has an 18-41 record in home games and a 38-77 record overall. The Nationals have a 16-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 31-28 on the road and 64-52 overall. The Padres have a 43-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-27 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .298 batting average to rank third on the Padres, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Juan Soto is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .278 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.