Gomes’ RBI single in 7th lifts Cubs over Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.

Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee (1-3) in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right, scoring Reyes. Gomes played for the Nationals from 2019-21.

Erich Uelman (1-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning for his first major league win and Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

P.J. Higgins homered and Reyes had two doubles for Chicago.

Lane Thomas had two doubles for Washington and rookie outfielder Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Nationals.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly, who had tossed 11 2/3 scoreless innings over his past two starts, allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Nationals starter Cory Abbott, a former Cub, gave up two runs on three hits in six innings.

Higgins’ two-run homer in the fifth gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

With runners on first and third and one out in the sixth, Nelson Cruz hit into what was initially ruled a double play. The Nationals challenged, the call at first was overturned and Meneses scored from third to tie it 2-2.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: LHP Steven Brault was activated from the COVID-19 IL and pitched two scoreless innings. … LHP Wade Miley (shoulder strain) allowed one unearned run on two hits over five innings in a rebab start for Iowa on Tuesday.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (shoulder inflammation) pitched four scoreless innings and allowed three hits in a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Adrian Sampson (0-3, 3.88 ERA) starts at Baltimore on Thursday in the make-up of a game rained out on June 8. He allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in a July 12 loss to the Orioles.

Nationals: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20) pitches the opener of a four-game series on Thursday at San Diego. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings of a home loss to the Padres in his last start.

