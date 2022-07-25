WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (32-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 2.02 ERA, .84 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -308, Nationals +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep an 11-game home win streak going when they face the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles is 64-30 overall and 34-13 at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 32-65 record overall and a 17-29 record on the road. The Nationals have a 22-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 22-for-38 with six doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads Washington with 20 home runs while slugging .478. Victor Robles is 7-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .292 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

