Nationals take on the Reds following Thomas’ 3-home run game

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (19-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.53 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -138, Nationals +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Cincinnati Reds after Lane Thomas hit three home runs on Friday in an 8-5 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati has a 10-13 record at home and an 18-33 record overall. The Reds have a 10-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington has a 10-17 record on the road and a 19-35 record overall. The Nationals have a 13-23 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has six doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-24 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has six doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. Thomas is 4-for-20 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

