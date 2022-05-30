RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (18-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (32-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

Washington has a 9-13 record on the road and an 18-31 record overall. The Nationals are 13-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is fifth on the Mets with a .317 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. Pete Alonso is 14-for-37 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 16-for-36 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .299 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

