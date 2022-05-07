RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Angels host the Nationals on 6-game home win streak

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Washington Nationals (9-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-10, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. The Angels lead the AL with 34 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington is 9-19 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Nationals have a 7-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 9-for-31 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Josh Bell is 13-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .294 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

