Nationals take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Giants

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (10-5, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-11, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (1-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants after losing four in a row.

Washington is 6-11 overall and 3-7 at home. The Nationals have gone 2-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 4-2 in home games and 10-5 overall. The Giants have hit 15 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .345 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has three doubles and two home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 9-for-44 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has two home runs, three walks and nine RBI while hitting .255 for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 7-3, .217 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josh Bell: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

