Mets face the Nationals with 2-0 series lead

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (2-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-2)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 2-0.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .417.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record on the road last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239 and slugging .391.

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: day-to-day (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

