Nationals’ 2022 spring training schedule: Dates, times, broadcast info

Nats' 2022 spring training schedule: Dates, times, broadcasts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It took a little bit longer than usual, but spring training has arrived after MLB ended its nearly 100-day lockout.

The Nationals’ abbreviated Grapefruit League schedule includes 13 games that will be broadcast either on MASN, Nationals.com or 106.7 The Fan. They will play just four different teams: the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Here’s a look at the Nationals’ spring training schedule.

Nationals’ 2022 spring training schedule

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

March 18 vs. Marlins, 6:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

March 19 vs. Mets, 6:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

March 20 @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. (TBA)

March 21 vs. Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (MASN/106.7 The Fan)

March 23 @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

March 24 vs. Astros, 6:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

March 25 @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

March 26 @ Mets, 1:10 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

March 28 vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (MASN/Nationals.com)

March 29 @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

March 30 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

March 31 @ Mets, 6:10 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

April 5 vs. Mets, 12:05 p.m. (MASN)