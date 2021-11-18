CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Juan Soto tips cap 2021 NL MVP, former teammate Bryce Harper on Instagram

Kevin Brown

November 18, 2021, 9:37 PM

Juan Soto tips cap to NL MVP honoree Bryce Harper originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Three years after Bryce Harper won his first NL MVP in 2015 with the Nationals, Juan Soto was learning under him as a rookie in 2018. 

Now three years later and after another stellar season from Soto, the current Nats star gave some kudos to Harper after the former Nats star was named NL MVP for the second time of his career. 

“Congratulations to my former teammate @bryceharper3,” Soto wrote in an Instagram post. “Enjoy your second MVP, much love! Thank you for everything…see you next year!!!!”

Harper joined Barry Bonds as just the second player in MLB history to earn MVP honors with two different teams before turning 30, edging out both Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto received six first-place votes and 274 total while Harper got 17 first-place votes and 348 overall. 

The 2020 NL batting champion and two-time reigning Silver Slugger will have his moment. For now, Soto is happy to give Harper the props he deserves. 

