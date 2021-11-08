Juan Soto named National League MVP finalist, alongside Bryce Harper

The finalists for the MLB’s Most Valuable Player Award have been released and the Washington Nationals organization is featured heavily.

Soto named NL MVP finalist, alongside Bryce Harper originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The finalists for the MLB’s Most Valuable Player Award have been released and the Washington Nationals organization is featured heavily.

Nats’ right fielder Juan Soto is a finalist in the National League, along with former National Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres rounds out the three-man group.

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien are two of the finalists in the American League, paired with Los Angeles Angels dual-threat phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Here are how the batting stats line up for each MVP finalist in the NL:

Juan Soto (WSH): 151 G, .313/.465/.534, 29 HR, 95 RBI, 111 R, 157 H, 20 2B, 2 3B, 9 SB, 145 BB, 93 SO

Bryce Harper (PHI): 141 G, .309/.429/.615, 35 HR, 84 RBI, 101 R, 151 H, 42 2B, 1 3B, 13 SB, 100 BB, 134 SO

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD): 130 G, .282/.365/.611, 42 HR, 97 RBI, 99 R, 135 H, 31 2B, 0 3B, 25 SB, 62 BB, 153 SO

Per a Nationals press release, Soto “vaulted himself into Most Valuable Player consideration thanks to a strong second half coming out of the All-Star break, hitting .348/.525/.639 with 11 doubles, one triple, 18 homers, 53 RBI, 87 walks and 57 runs scored. His .525 on-base percentage ranked eighth in Major League history for any player after the All-Star break.”

Soto was the stalwart for the Nationals on offense, as well as on their ever-shifting outfield lineup. He gave opposing pitchers fits while he was at-bat, as he was one of the best in the majors when it came to his swing selection. His 145 walks this year were easily the most in the MLB, and at age 22, he was the youngest player to accomplish that feat since Ted Williams in 1941. For reference, Soto only struck out 93 times on the season.

Though Washington wouldn’t make the postseason, Soto kept the Nationals competitive in dozens of games, setting career highs in runs, hits and walks. He is also a finalist for the NL Silver Slugger Award—along with his former D.C. teammate Trea Turner—with the winners being announced Nov. 11.

Harper played seven seasons in Washington before departing for Philadelphia three years ago. Harper is no stranger to the award, as he won NL MVP in 2015 with the Nationals. That was the same year he took home the NL Silver Slugger award and the NL home run title.

The winners of the MVP trophy will be announced on Nov. 18.