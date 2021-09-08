Nationals GM Mike Rizzo rooting for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner’s success In LA

Even though they're thriving outside of the nation's capitol, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo will continue to pull for two of the greatest players in Nationals history.

Rizzo rooting for Scherzer, Turner’s success with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Since the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been lighting Major League Baseball on fire. They’re 26-8 and a lot of their success can be attributed to their trade for Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

“I certainly root for them, why wouldn’t I?” Rizzo told The Sports Junkies Wednesday. “They’re great people and they were great players for us. I’m rooting hard for Max to win his fourth Cy Young. He’s a terrific competitor and a great player.”

Scherzer had been great for the Nats up until he was traded to Los Angeles, but his short stint with the Dodgers has vaulted him into the Cy Young conversation. He has a 1.05 ERA in seven starts to go along with 63 strikeouts, and the Dodgers have won every game he’s taken the bump.

If he doesn’t close in on his new teammate Walker Buehler for his fourth Cy Young, Trea Turner still has a chance at some hardware. He’s tied for first place in the batting title race and has maintained his status as an MVP candidate all season long.

“Trea’s going to win a batting title someday, some season, but probably win an MVP some season,” Rizzo said. “He’s having a terrific stint over there with the Dodgers and the team is hitting on all cylinders right now. Two players like that certainly helps the way you can manufacture runs and score runs and prevent runs. Those are two guys that are near and dear to my heart. I love them both and wish him nothing but the best.

Meanwhile, the Nationals continue to get a look at several young players they acquired at the deadline, including former Dodger prospects Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz. They aren’t a playoff team this season but hope to be one soon.

But for now, it appears Rizzo has already found the team he’ll be pulling for in October.