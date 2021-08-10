CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Nats-Mets game suspended in 2nd inning, to resume Wednesday

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 10:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain.

Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.

Under pandemic rules, the regularly scheduled game between the teams Wednesday night will now be shortened to seven innings.

