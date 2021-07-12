Here are all of Juan Soto’s odds for the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

Nationals young star Juan Soto is competing in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Colorado, marking the first time since 2018 Washington has a representative in the annual competition.

Last week, shortly after Soto announced he would be competing, the 22-year-old was given the fourth-best odds to win the Derby, according to NBC Sports partner PointsBet USA.

As of Monday morning, those odds have shifted in the other direction, as Soto now has the sixth-best odds (+900) to win the competition.

For those that want to bet on the Home Run Derby, though, choosing the outright winner is far from the only wager they have the ability to place.

Here are all the betting odds for Soto (in bold) and the rest of the field, courtesy of PointsBet USA.

2021 Home Run Derby Odds

Outright Winner

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (+250)

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (+450)

Pete Alonso, New York Mets (+500)

Matt Olson, Oakland A’s (+600)

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies (+800)

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (+900)

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (+1000)

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles (+1200)

Player to Hit the Longest Home Run Odds

Shohei Ohtani (+275)

Joey Gallo (+300)

Pete Alonso (+500)

Trevor Story (+550)

Matt Olson (+650)

Juan Soto (+800)

Salvador Perez (+1100)

Trey Mancini (+1500)

Home Run Derby First Round Matchup Odds

Shohei Ohtani defeats Juan Soto (-200)

Juan Soto defeats Shohei Ohtani (+160)

Salvador Perez defeats Pete Alonso (+200)

Pete Alonso defeats Salvador Perez (-264)

Joey Gallo defeats Trevor Story (-200)

Trevor Story defeats Joey Gallo (+150)

Matt Olson defeats Trey Mancini (-220)

Trey Mancini defeats Matt Olson (+175)

Name the Finalists Odds

Shohei Ohtani vs Joey Gallo (+450)

Shohei Ohtani vs Matt Olson (+625)

Pete Alonso vs Joey Gallo (+650)

Pete Alonso vs Matt Olson (+700)

Shohei Ohtani vs Trevor Story (+900)

Juan Soto vs Joey Gallo (+1300)

Pete Alonso vs Trevor Story (+1600)

Shohei Ohtani vs Trey Mancini (+1600)

Juan Soto vs Matt Olson (+1600)

Pete Alonso vs Trey Mancini (+1800)

Salvador Perez vs Joey Gallo (+2000)

Salvador Perez vs Matt Olson (+2200)

Juan Soto vs Trevor Story (+2500)

Salvador Perez vs Trevor Story (+3300)

Juan Soto vs Trey Mancini (+3000)

Salvador Perez vs Trey Mancini (+4000)