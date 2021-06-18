JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
SEE IT: Capitol officer Eugene Goodman throws out first pitch at Nationals game

Ryan Homler

June 18, 2021, 8:56 PM

U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman throws out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP/Carolyn Kaster
AP/Carolyn Kaster
AP/Carolyn Kaster
U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman reacts after throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman reacts after throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP/Carolyn Kaster
U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman catches the ball from Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber after throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman catches the ball from Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber after throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP/Carolyn Kaster
SEE IT: Capitol officer Eugene Goodman throws out first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Prior to the first game of the series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, U.S. Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was honored and threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park.

Goodman was honored for his acts during the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. As rioters stormed the building in protest, Goodman’s quick thinking helped protect others from the chaos, as he alerted members of the Senate and diverted the attention of those storming the building.

Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was behind the plate to receive the pitch.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

