SEE IT: Capitol officer Eugene Goodman throws out first pitch at Nationals game

Prior to the first game of the series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, U.S. Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was honored and threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park.

SEE IT: Capitol officer Eugene Goodman throws out first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Humbled and honored to have American hero Officer Eugene Goodman throw out tonight’s first pitch.@CapitolPolice // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/5YxjYGCEJT — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 18, 2021

Goodman was honored for his acts during the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. As rioters stormed the building in protest, Goodman’s quick thinking helped protect others from the chaos, as he alerted members of the Senate and diverted the attention of those storming the building.

Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was behind the plate to receive the pitch.