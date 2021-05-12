CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals take 3-game slide…

Nationals take 3-game slide into matchup with Phillies

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (19-17, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-18, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.83 ERA, .97 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +127, Phillies -146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 5-8 against teams from the NL East. Washington ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .323.

The Phillies are 9-10 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia’s lineup has 40 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with eight homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-2. Chase Anderson secured his second victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Erick Fedde registered his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with eight home runs and is slugging .548.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 extra base hits and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up