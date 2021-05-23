CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Nationals place Robles, Harris on 10-day injured list

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 1:07 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a sprained right ankle.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Robles is hitting .246 with five RBIs in 39 games. The team did not announce a corresponding move.

Washington also placed right-handed pitcher Will Harris on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation. Harris is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in eight appearances this season.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester to take Harris’ place on the roster.

