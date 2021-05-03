Max Scherzer and his wife Erica added a new member to their family Sunday, welcoming their first son Derek Alexander into the world less than two hours after the Nationals pitcher finished up a complete game five-hitter against the Miami Marlins.

Max Scherzer’s wife Erica announces birth of son Derek originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Hours before Derek’s birth, Scherzer struck out nine hitters and walked one in a 109-pitch outing that lasted just two hours and 37 minutes. With the win, the Nationals held onto a share of first place in the NL East.

The couple have two daughters, Brooklyn and Kacey, both born since the Scherzers moved to D.C.

Scherzer is 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA on the season, which could be his final one in D.C. depending on whether he re-signs with the Nationals once his contract expires this winter.