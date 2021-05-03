Max Scherzer’s wife Erica announces birth of son Derek originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Max Scherzer and his wife Erica added a new member to their family Sunday, welcoming their first son Derek Alexander into the world less than two hours after the Nationals pitcher finished up a complete game five-hitter against the Miami Marlins.
Hours before Derek’s birth, Scherzer struck out nine hitters and walked one in a 109-pitch outing that lasted just two hours and 37 minutes. With the win, the Nationals held onto a share of first place in the NL East.
The couple have two daughters, Brooklyn and Kacey, both born since the Scherzers moved to D.C.
Scherzer is 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA on the season, which could be his final one in D.C. depending on whether he re-signs with the Nationals once his contract expires this winter.
Derek Alexander
May 2, 2021 • 5:38pm
8 lbs 5 oz • 20 inches pic.twitter.com/r5pSRnZkv8
— Erica Scherzer (@emaysway) May 3, 2021