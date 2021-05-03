CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Max Scherzer’s wife Erica…

Max Scherzer’s wife Erica announces birth of son Derek

Matt Weyrich

May 3, 2021, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Max Scherzer’s wife Erica announces birth of son Derek originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Max Scherzer and his wife Erica added a new member to their family Sunday, welcoming their first son Derek Alexander into the world less than two hours after the Nationals pitcher finished up a complete game five-hitter against the Miami Marlins.

Hours before Derek’s birth, Scherzer struck out nine hitters and walked one in a 109-pitch outing that lasted just two hours and 37 minutes. With the win, the Nationals held onto a share of first place in the NL East.

The couple have two daughters, Brooklyn and Kacey, both born since the Scherzers moved to D.C.

Scherzer is 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA on the season, which could be his final one in D.C. depending on whether he re-signs with the Nationals once his contract expires this winter.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

May We Say Thank You 2021

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up