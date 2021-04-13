CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
With Nationals Park capacity limit raised, more game tickets are now on sale

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 13, 2021, 9:14 PM

More fans will soon be welcomed back into Nationals Park, after the Nats were allowed to expand the ballpark’s capacity limit to 25%.

Additional single game tickets are now on sale for the Washington Nationals’ four-game homestand with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which is set to begin on Thursday. More tickets will also be available for the April 19-21 series against St. Louis.

Prices start at $14, and according to the team, they will be sold in “socially distanced pods” of up to six tickets.

Highlights during the Arizona series include Jackie Robinson Day (Thursday); a lanyard giveaway courtesy of 106.7 The Fan (Friday); and a kids hooded T-shirt giveaway (Sunday).

And of course, the pandemic means that the game day experience will be different. Facial coverings are required, and guests must enter the park according to a color-coded gate location listed on the ticket.

So far this season, seating has been limited to 5,000 fans. (The new capacity limit will mean about 10,000 fans can see the game in person.) And while the team says it will continue to prioritize season ticket holders, it plans to expand capacity even more in the weeks ahead.

Visit the Nationals website for more information on ordering tickets.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

