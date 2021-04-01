Reports: Nationals’ Opening Day game postponed

The Nationals' Opening Day game against the Mets has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The news comes one day after the Nationals reported that one player had tested positive for COVID-19, and four others were quarantining.

Baseball fans rejoice! It’s Opening Day for the Washington Nationals; and for the first time in what feels like a very long time, some lucky fans can go watch a game in person — though visitors to Nationals Park will notice a lot of changes.

The Nationals host the New York Mets starting at 7:09 p.m. Max Scherzer faces Jacob deGrom in a matchup between pitchers who have won a combined five Cy Young Awards. Thursday is the first game with fans since the Nationals won the 2019 World Series. (Remember “Finish the Fight?” “Baby Shark?”).

Only 5,000 fans will be allowed in the stands, per D.C.’s coronavirus-restrictions. Other changes you can expect? Virtual tickets, color-coded gates, touchless ketchup, no-cash concessions and more.

“We have a few change here around the ballpark, but our goal is to make sure we’re able to provide the safest and most fun experience for our guests right now,” said Jonathan Stahl, vice president of experience and hospitality for the Nationals.

“We’re asking our fans to respect the rules we’ve put in place — they’re there for a reason, they’re not just arbitrary — and that way, by following those, hopefully we’ll be able to increase capacity over time by working with the city.”

To make sure entry goes as smoothly as possible Thursday evening, Stahl asked visitors to familiarize themselves with the new protocols prior to their arrival, and downloading the ballpark app — which will also be the only way to order concessions in the building.

Hawkers won’t be accepting cash: All will be equipped with credit card machines offering swipe and contactless pay options. Bags larger than 5″x7″ by 3/4″ are prohibited, including purses, as the park wants to limit contact between staff and guests by eliminating the need for bag checks.

“If you can carry it in your hands through the metal detector, you can bring it in the building, but otherwise we’re asking you to keep it at home,” Stahl said.

While baseball fans eagerly await to see the team in person, the chances of getting your hands on affordable tickets might be challenging, as Major League Baseball is prioritizing existing season ticket holders.

“I have a feeling that those 5,000 are going to feel like a heck of a lot more, the place felt so eerily quiet last year with fake crowd noises and pigeons everywhere,” said Dan Kolko, a broadcaster who officially joined the Nats this season after leaving the mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

“These are die-hard fans that have been trying to get in front of their ballclub for over a year now — they’re so fired up, and the players are fired up to have them, so I think it’s gonna make for a great atmosphere.”

The Nationals finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020, batting .264 as a team last year and hitting 66 total home runs; the Mets went 17-23 in division play in 2020, and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year, batting .272 as a team, The Associated Press reported.

On Wednesday, it was reported that one of the Washington players tested positive for COVID-19 and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined.

