Matz scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Washington

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 3:06 AM

Washington Nationals (8-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-11, third in the AL East)

Dunedin; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (4-0, 2.31 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -174, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 4-3 in home games in 2020. Toronto is slugging .375 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .693 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Nationals are 3-7 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .319.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 9-5. Tommy Milone secured his first victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs for Toronto. Max Scherzer registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .693.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 22 hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

