Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman uses his own bat to measure snowfall at his home

Ryan Zimmerman uses his own bat to measure snowfall at his home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With plenty of snowfall in the Washington, D.C. area over the past day and a half, longtime NBC4 reporter Pat Collins had the chance to do another ‘Snow Stick Challenge,’ using his custom measuring stick to see how much snow was actually on the ground.

For this specific ‘Snow Stick Challenge,’ though, Collins received a little help from the longest-tenured Washington National, Ryan Zimmerman.

In Collins’ weather report on Monday, Zimmerman and his daughters went outside near their Great Falls home to measure just how much snow had fallen.

However, instead of Zimmerman using a typical ruler or measuring stick, the first baseman decided to use a customized bat of his instead.

Nice flex, Zim.

As you can see in the video, the snow went up to the ‘Z’ in ‘Zimmerman’ engraved in his Louisville Slugger, which he estimated was about three-plus inches.

However, with snow expected to continue for most of Monday evening, there’s a solid chance even more of Zimmerman’s bat will be covered next time he goes to measure.

Just don’t let the snow reach the sweet spot on the bat, Zim!