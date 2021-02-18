Nationals 2021 Spring Training Schedule: Dates, time, TV channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Baseball is nearly back as…

Baseball is nearly back as the Nationals look to shake off a last-place finish in the NL East during last year’s 60-game campaign.

With key additions such as Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber and Jon Lester, Washington is poised to be a contender in the National League and reclaim their place among the league’s elite. Depending on who you ask, this will be their real World Series title defense.

There’s nothing like watching Spring Training baseball, so here’s a look at the Nats’ fill schedule to ensure you don’t miss any of the action. Games will run from February 28 to March 29, with Opening Day set for April 1.

Nationals Spring Training schedule

February 28 @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 1 vs. Astros, 1:05 PM

March 3 vs. Marlins, 1:05 PM

March 4 @ Mets, 1:10 PM

March 5 vs. Cardinals, 6:05 PM

March 6 @ Marlins, 1:05 PM

March 8 vs. Mets, 1:05 PM

March 9 @ Astros, 6:05 PM

March 10 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 11 @ Marlins, 1:05 PM

March 13 vs. Mets, 6:05 PM

March 14 @ Astros, 1:05 PM

March 15 @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 16 vs. Marlins, 6:05 PM

March 18 @ Mets, 1:10 PM

March 19 @ Astros, 6:05 PM

March 20 vs. Marlins, 6:05 PM

March 21 vs. Mets, 1:05 PM

March 23 @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 24 vs. Astros, 6:05 PM

March 25 @ Marlins, 6:05 PM

March 26 @ Mets, 6:10 PM

March 28 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 29 vs. Astros, 1:05 PM

Games will be broadcast on MASN