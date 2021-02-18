CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals 2021 Spring Training…

Nationals 2021 Spring Training Schedule: Dates, time, TV channel

NBC Sports Washington Staff | @NBCSWashington

February 18, 2021, 9:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nationals 2021 Spring Training Schedule: Dates, time, TV channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baseball is nearly back as the Nationals look to shake off a last-place finish in the NL East during last year’s 60-game campaign. 

With key additions such as Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber and Jon Lester, Washington is poised to be a contender in the National League and reclaim their place among the league’s elite. Depending on who you ask, this will be their real World Series title defense. 

There’s nothing like watching Spring Training baseball, so here’s a look at the Nats’ fill schedule to ensure you don’t miss any of the action. Games will run from February 28 to March 29, with Opening Day set for April 1. 

Nationals Spring Training schedule

February 28 @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 1 vs. Astros, 1:05 PM

March 3 vs. Marlins, 1:05 PM

March 4 @ Mets, 1:10 PM

March 5 vs. Cardinals, 6:05 PM

March 6 @ Marlins, 1:05 PM

March 8 vs. Mets, 1:05 PM

March 9 @ Astros, 6:05 PM

March 10 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 11 @ Marlins, 1:05 PM

March 13 vs. Mets, 6:05 PM

March 14 @ Astros, 1:05 PM

March 15 @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 16 vs. Marlins, 6:05 PM

March 18 @ Mets, 1:10 PM

March 19 @ Astros, 6:05 PM

March 20 vs. Marlins, 6:05 PM

March 21 vs. Mets, 1:05 PM

March 23 @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 24 vs. Astros, 6:05 PM

March 25 @ Marlins, 6:05 PM

March 26 @ Mets, 6:10 PM

March 28 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 PM

March 29 vs. Astros, 1:05 PM

Games will be broadcast on MASN

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

Austin orders new steps to curb sexual assault while panel studies the problem

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up