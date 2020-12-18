Report: Ryan Zimmerman would like to play in 2021 MLB season

After opting out of the 2020 MLB season, Ryan Zimmerman reportedly wants to make his return to the field in 2021.

“Heard from Ryan Zimmerman, who confirmed what Mike Rizzo indicated the other day: He’d like to play in ‘21,” Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga said Friday. “No idea about timing of a deal or if things will work out, but after opting out of ‘20, Zimmerman hit in the cage for the first time today. Will ramp it up in coming weeks.”

Zimmerman elected to sit out of the 2020 MLB season due to the risks surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a 3-week-old baby,” Zimmerman said in June. “My mother has multiple sclerosis and is super high-risk; if I end up playing, I can pretty much throw out the idea of seeing her until weeks after the season is over.”

Back in July, Zimmerman stated he wanted to return this upcoming season so him hitting the cages for the first time in a while is a positive for that reality.

“I fully plan on being back,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve told my family and a bunch of close friends that I can’t go out like this.”