Rochester Red Wings become Nationals’ new Triple-A affiliate

Mike DePrisco | @NBCSWashington

November 19, 2020, 9:21 AM

The Nationals are no longer without a Triple-A affiliate after a two-year stint partnering with the Fresno Grizzlies. 

The Rochester Red Wings, formerly the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate since 2003, announced their new parent team Thursday morning.

“For Spikes, Mittsy, Milo, and all members of the Red Wing’s world-class organization, especially Naomi Silver and Dan Mason, I’m excited we can add the next great chapter of Red Wings baseball to our ‘things to be thankful for’ list this Thanksgiving,” Senator Chuck Schumer said, per the Democrat Chronicle.

The Red Wings should give the Nats some added convenience they didn’t have with Fresno last two years. With Rochester’s ballpark over 2,000 miles closer to Nats park than Fresno’s was, Washington should be able to call-up and send down players with relative ease.

There’s also the added bonus that the team’s social media seems to be on point.

