Nats team with library to read to Pr. George’s kids online

Washington Nationals read children's books online as part of a program with Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.

You can now have World Championship baseball players read to your children on demand.

The Washington Nationals have teamed with the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System to post a series of online videos where players, such as World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, read children’s stories to young Prince Georgians — or anyone with an internet connection.

The “Imagine Your Story” partnership between the two organizations is part of the PGCMLS virtual “Summer @ Your Library” program.

One video shows Strasburg reading Adam Wallace’s “How to Catch a Dinosaur.”

Settle in for the night. World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg reads “How to Catch a Dinosaur” for this week’s Storytime.@Sourcebooks@SourcebooksKids#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/zfqpo2yJh0 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 14, 2020



Another video features two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman reading “There’s No Place Like Space: All About the Solar System” from the Dr. Seuss Learning Library Series.

Both videos, along with other ones featuring the reading skills of teammate Will Harris and reading activities showcasing the Nats’ Sean Doolittle and Aníbal Sánchez can be found on the team’s website.

Anyone in the county can participate in the library system’s “Summer @ Your Library” program, which challenges people to read 30 minutes a day, among other activities.

The program ends Aug. 21.