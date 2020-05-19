Home » Washington Nationals » Nats team with library…

Nats team with library to read to Pr. George’s kids online

Matt Small

May 19, 2020, 11:38 AM

You can now have World Championship baseball players read to your children on demand.

The Washington Nationals have teamed with the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System to post a series of online videos where players, such as World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, read children’s stories to young Prince Georgians — or anyone with an internet connection.

The “Imagine Your Story” partnership between the two organizations is part of the PGCMLS virtual “Summer @ Your Library” program.

One video shows Strasburg reading Adam Wallace’s “How to Catch a Dinosaur.”


Another video features two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman reading “There’s No Place Like Space: All About the Solar System” from the Dr. Seuss Learning Library Series.

Both videos, along with other ones featuring the reading skills of teammate Will Harris and reading activities showcasing the Nats’ Sean Doolittle and Aníbal Sánchez can be found on the team’s website.

Anyone in the county can participate in the library system’s “Summer @ Your Library” program, which challenges people to read 30 minutes a day, among other activities.

The program ends Aug. 21.

