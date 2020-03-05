WATCH: Washington Nationals read, respond to frustrated fans’ tweets from last May

The Washington Nationals have something to say to the fans who doubted their World Series chances last May.

The team was 19-31 on May 24, and its postseason odds seemed slim. But, the Nationals bounced back to win the first World Series title in franchise history, and now they’re laughing at frustrated fans.

The team released a Twitter video in which Manager Davey Martinez and several players read “mean tweets from May 24.” It gave the players a chance to respond.

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg read one tweet that said, “The only thing the Nats are smelling are the farts of Mets fans behind them in 4th place.”

“I mean that’s just gross,” Strasburg said in the video. “Let’s keep it PG, I guess.”

Watch the full video below.

The World Series champion Washington Nationals read tweets from May 24.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/YSAeYOkDNf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 4, 2020

