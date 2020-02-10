Nats fans assemble! Nationals’ promotional schedule announced

From a Marvel theme night to a Star Wars "Juan Solo" bobblehead, here are the 2020 promotions for the Washington Nationals.

The Washington Nationals will have several World Series-themed promotions at Nats Park during the 2020 season to further celebrate the team’s first championship, the team announced Monday.

The Nats released their promotional calendar, which includes Champions Week during the team’s first homestand, several giveaways, five themed nights and over a dozen special ticket events.

Here’s the schedule:

Champions Week

April 2 (Opening Day) — World Series Championship banner reveal

April 4 — Player World Series ring presentation

April 5 — Champions Day, which will be a commemoration of “impactful members of our local communities.” The team urges fans to click here starting in early March to nominate an unsung hero. Those selected will receive tickets to the April 5 game and take part in a pregame ceremony.

April 6 — World Series champions beads giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April 7 — Davey Martinez World Series bobblehead (First 20,000 fans, photo below)

April 8 — World Series champions cinch bag giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

Giveaways

Bobbleheads and collectibles

April 21 — In-Park “Live Radio” lanyard (First 20,000 fans)

June 3 — Victor Robles bobblehead (First 25,000 fans)

June 5 — Justice League Trea Turner “The Flash” bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

June 20 — Star Wars “Juan Solo” bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

July 10 — Stephen Strasburg World Series MVP bobblehead (First 25,000 fans)

July 24 — World Series champions beer stein (First 20,000 fans ages 21+)

Aug. 14 — Daniel Hudson bobblehead (First 25,000 fans)

Aug. 28 — MARVEL superhero Max Scherzer bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

Sept. 20 — Ryan Zimmerman “Mr. National” bobblehead (First 25,000 fans)

Apparel

June 24 — Nationals tote bag cooler (First 20,000 fans)

July 27 — MLB Network tote bag (First 25,000 fans)

Sept. 25 — WWE Championship fanny pack (First 10,000 fans)

Fireworks nights

Friday, April 17

Friday, May 1

Friday, June 19

Friday, July 3 (this night will include a special “Freedom Fireworks” show)

Friday, Aug. 14

Kids’ specials

Kids’ giveaways

April 19 — Screech travel pillow (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

May 24 — Lunch box (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

June 7 — Sunglasses (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Aug. 16 — Short-sleeve hoodie (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Aug. 30 — Youth baseball base set (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Events

April 19 — Screech’s birthday/Kids’ Opening Day

May 7 — Weather Day

July 29 — Camp Day

Various dates — Scout Day/Girl Scout Day

Various dates — Youth Baseball & Softball Day

Every Sunday day game — Kids Run the Bases

Theme nights

New themes in bold.

June 5 — Justice League Night

June 20 — Star Wars Day

July 26 — Sesame Street Day

Aug. 28 — MARVEL Superhero Night

Sept. 25 — WWE Night

Special ticket events

New events in bold.

April 17 — Deaf Awareness Day

June 2 — Night OUT

June 4 — Ladies Night

June 16 — Bourbon and Baseball

June 17 — Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Day

June 21 — Father’s Day Catch on the Field

July 12 — Yoga in the Outfield presented by Kaiser Permanente

July 24 — Intern Night

July 25 — Cat-urday

Aug. 11 — Grateful Dead Night™

Aug. 14 — Margaritaville® Night

Aug. 25 — Swim Day

Aug. 29 — Day in Navy Yard with D.C. United

Aug. 29 — Faith Day

Aug. 30 — Jewish Community Day

Sept. 26 — Grandparents Day

Various dates — Pups in the Park, presented by Budweiser

Various dates — Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by Kaiser Permanente

Various dates — College Day Series (Catholic, Clemson and Northern Virginia Community College are new to the series, with Big Ten, George Mason, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, James Madison, Maryland, Old Dominion, Radford, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and William & Mary all returning.)

Single-game tickets for the regular season, excluding Opening Day, go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.

