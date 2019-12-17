Merry Strasmas, DC: World Series MVP talks new deal with Nats

The Nats' World Series MVP discussed his new $245 million contract Tuesday during a news conference at Nationals Park.

Stephen Strasburg has spent his entire 10-year career with your Washington Nationals, and he’s ready to spend the better part of another decade here in D.C.

The right hander discussed his new seven-year, $245 million contract Tuesday during a news conference at Nationals Park. It had been the largest deal for a pitcher until the New York Yankees backed up the truck for Gerrit Cole (nine years, $345 million) a short time later.

“Throughout the course of my career, there’s been ups and downs, but [the Nats] supported me throughout it all,” he told reporters, “and I think that’s hard to come by in this game.”

The 31-year-old has a 112–58 career record with a career 3.17 ERA in D.C. During the 2019 regular season, Strasburg went 18-6 with an ERA of 3.17. That — along with being World Series MVP — made him a free-agency prize.

One club mentioned amid hot stove speculation was his hometown San Diego Padres.

Instead, the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick stuck with the Nats, not unlike his mentor at San Diego State University, Tony Gwynn. The late Hall of Famer played his entire 20-season career with the Padres before going on to coach a young Strasburg.

“When you’re given an opportunity to be in one spot and grow as a person, as a player, and be a part of an organization like this, you can’t really let those opportunities go by,” he said.

WTOP’s George Wallace contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.