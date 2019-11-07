The commemorative tickets will run you $10 for one and $25 for all three. Proceeds benefit the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

Washington Nationals fans who got into a World Series game in D.C. with a digital or printed-up ticket still have an opportunity to get a commemorative version suitable for framing.

A team spokesman told WTOP this week that while they won’t be printing up commemorative versions of Games 3, 4 and 5 tickets at the box office as they did recently, they can be ordered online while supplies last.

Please note, however, that these versions have a “generic section, row and seat number,” per the Nats.

They’ll run you $10 for one and $25 for all three. Proceeds benefit the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

Visit the team’s site to order.

