Anthony Rendon finishes 3rd in NL MVP voting

Anthony Rendon finished third in the National League MVP vote, the highest finish of his career, heading into free agency.

Anthony Rendon finished third in the National League MVP Award voting behind the winner, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, and runner-up, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Rendon set career marks in batting (.319), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.598) home runs (34) and runs batted in (126) this season, leading the NL in RBI and doubles (44).

Though Rendon had an excellent postseason in helping the Washington Nationals win the World Series, voting took place at the end of the regular season and does not factor in those numbers.

Rendon hit .327 (20-for-61) with 11 walks, seven doubles and three home runs this postseason.

The third-place finish is Rendon’s highest ever, besting his fifth-place finish back in 2014.

He has received MVP votes in four seasons, including each of the last three. He received a single first-place vote.

Rendon was an All-Star for the first time in 2019, and won his second Silver Slugger Award.

He is currently a free agent.

Teammate Juan Soto finished ninth in the voting, while Stephen Strasburg was tied for 15th and Max Scherzer tied for 22nd.

