World Series rituals: Fans latch on to jerseys, socks — even a lucky bra

Just one more victory, and the Washington Nationals will write baseball history. Bars near Nats Park are preparing for the stream of crowds headed to ballpark for the sold-out Game 7 watch party. And fans are putting their faith in some good-luck charms and superstitious rituals that might just help put the Nats over the top — everything from baseball caps and jerseys to a lucky bra.

Down in Southeast D.C. across from the ballpark, Paul Holder, partner and owner of The Salt Line was preparing for the crowd of spectators Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been a pretty magical, special ride and we’re just happy to be a small part of it,” he said.

The New England-inspired seafood restaurant and bar is favorite watering hole of the Nats crowd — even popular with some players.

“We are very conveniently located right across the street from the stadium … And then certainly throughout the season we’ve sort of been an unofficial home base for lots of folks associated with the team,” he said.

Next door at the Dacha beer garden, Dmitri Chekaldin said the venue’s huge space helped it accommodate the large crowds for the home games this past weekend. The beer garden has a capacity of 700 people.

“And we have enough bathrooms for all of us,” he said. “This circle of life — what comes in must come out.”

Your World Series rituals

For Nats fan, the World Series is less about logistics than about superstitions. We asked for your rituals, superstitions and good luck charms and you delivered. Here’s what you think will get the Nats through Game 7 with another curly W in the books.

Cherie: “My husband and I are really superstitious about this last game. Every win, we’ve gone to Walters for a beer right across from the stadium. You can bet your booty we’ll be there tonight.”

Lorraine from Olney, Maryland: “This takes a lot of courage to do this. But I’m wearing my red bra everyday and rinsing it out every night. So it’s hard to do this — put it out there — so I hope you hope put it on the radio. (Editor’s note: We did, Lorraine. We did.)

Jerry, from Louisville, Kentucky, who said he’s been a Nats fan “ever since they started,” says: My ritual is to take my old Nats cap, put it on my side cabinet and it’s been there ever since they got into the playoffs and, Go Nats.”

Margaret from Reston, Virginia: “My thing is, I can’t watch any of the game. If I watch any of the games, they might lose. But if I don’t want any of the games, they’ll win and I can listen to all the information after the game is over.”

Stacy, from McLean, Virginia: “What do I do to support my ritual as far as the Nationals are concerned? I always wear my Nationals jersey whenever they play. I don’t care where I’m at or where I’m going. If I’m at work, I’m wearing the jersey over my work clothes — I don’t care. I don’t know if it works, but I feel better when I do that. I don’t know. It’s crazy but I gotta do it, because we need this one. We need this World Series here in Washington. So whatever it takes, I’m gonna do it. So I’m wearing my jersey today. And I’ve got my fingers crossed.

Leigh: “My superstition: I watch bits and pieces of the game, volume muted, then i eventually fall asleep before the game is over. We lost the three games that i ignored my routine.”

A caller, who didn’t provide his name: “I started watching the World Series with a group of friends, who have a complicated series of pushups or running laps around the house for bases earned or strikeouts. And since we’ve been watching the rest of the game separately, we each have to do the rituals in our own separate houses. Also, I have towels on my legs for some strange reason.”

Jim from Bethesda, Maryland: My superstition … is not to watch or listen to any of the games until I wake up in the morning and watch the news on Channel 4.

Daniel, whose last name we are withholding, sent us a picture of Nationals-themed argyle socks that he says he hasn’t washed during the entire series.

Daniel’s lucky socks.WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

