Want Nationals World Series tickets? They’ll cost you

Rick Massimo

October 16, 2019, 11:08 AM

If you’re looking to see the Washington Nationals play in the World Series next week and you’re not a season-ticket holder, prepare to pay up.

The Nationals’ two potential opponents, the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, are still slugging it out in the American League Championship Series, but either one would have home-field advantage over the Nats. That means only three games at Nationals Park — at most.

They’re set for Friday, Oct. 25, which would be Game 3 of the World Series; Saturday, Oct. 26 (Game 4) and Sunday, Oct. 27 (Game 5, if necessary).

For now, only season ticket plan holders have priority access for World Series tickets. The team posts all its postseason ticket information on its website.

The secondary sites are hawking tickets already. But brace yourself: StubHub and SeatGeek are listing tickets for Nationals’ home games at more than $700 apiece.

It won’t help much to take a road trip, either. The hypothetical Yankee Stadium World Series games are running about the same. If the Astros win the AL pennant, tickets for the first two games at Minute Maid Park are running in the mid-$500s — but then you have to get there.

You’ll pay $500 or more for a round trip during those dates on Southwest.

Hotel rooms are looking fairly cheap if you’re not picky — about $40 a night for an Econolodge-level place, Hotels.com says.

Go Astros! I guess?

WTOP’s Noah Frank contributed to this report.

A fan carries a broom to symbolize a sweep for the Nationals during Game 3 of the NLCS. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Fans stream on on Center Field Gate. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Nats fans from an apartment building near the stadium show their support. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Fireworks light the night sky during Game 3 of the NLCS between the Nats and the Cardinals on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Courtesy Debbie Gramlick)
This is Breeze, and Breeze is here to show the best Natitude. (Courtesy Melissa Puglisi)
A fan shows off former Nationals player Bryce Harper’s old number during Game 3 of NLCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in D.C. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
This pupper is joining the rallying call to #STAYINTHEFIGHT. (Courtesy Carolyn Deck)
One WTOP listener wrote: “Still got on the same gear from yesterday’s win, including red Nikes. Go Nats!!” (Courtesy WTOP listener)
And this WTOP listener writes: “I just KNOW Nats will win tonite (sic)!” (Courtesy WTOP listener)
Another WTOP listener is keeping the Nats spirit up while on a ferry heading to Santorini in Greece. (Courtesy WTOP listener Carole)
D.C. resident Milton White shows off his latest fitted hat from the Nats’ team store. He has one for every year and has come back repeatedly this year to score this one. (WTOP/Kristi King)
nats fans Theresa Cheseldine (left) and daughter Colleen Snook
Theresa Cheseldine (left) and daughter Colleen Snook (WTOP/Kristi King)
Federal News Network anchor Tom Temin with pal Gerald Richman at Game 3 of the NLCS on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (FNN/Tom Temin)
And here’s Temin again, this time with his daughter, Janice, at Game 5 of the NLDS. (FNN/Tom Temin)
Baby shark!! Fans cheer before Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
A Washington Nationals fan cheers during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Fans watch play in the second inning in Game Four of the National League Divisional Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
Fans cheer in the second inning in Game Four of the National League Divisional Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
Fans take a photo in the outfield stands at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A fan enters the stadium prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A fan enters the stadium prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A Washington Nationals fan poses for a photo prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A fan enters the stadium prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
