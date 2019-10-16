Want Nationals World Series tickets? They’ll cost you

If you’re looking to see the Washington Nationals play in the World Series next week and you’re not a season-ticket holder, prepare to pay up.

The Nationals’ two potential opponents, the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, are still slugging it out in the American League Championship Series, but either one would have home-field advantage over the Nats. That means only three games at Nationals Park — at most.

They’re set for Friday, Oct. 25, which would be Game 3 of the World Series; Saturday, Oct. 26 (Game 4) and Sunday, Oct. 27 (Game 5, if necessary).

For now, only season ticket plan holders have priority access for World Series tickets. The team posts all its postseason ticket information on its website.

The secondary sites are hawking tickets already. But brace yourself: StubHub and SeatGeek are listing tickets for Nationals’ home games at more than $700 apiece.

It won’t help much to take a road trip, either. The hypothetical Yankee Stadium World Series games are running about the same. If the Astros win the AL pennant, tickets for the first two games at Minute Maid Park are running in the mid-$500s — but then you have to get there.

You’ll pay $500 or more for a round trip during those dates on Southwest.

Hotel rooms are looking fairly cheap if you’re not picky — about $40 a night for an Econolodge-level place, Hotels.com says.

Go Astros! I guess?

WTOP’s Noah Frank contributed to this report.

