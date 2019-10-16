Freebies now that Nats head to World Series

Businesses are starting to offer freebies now that the Washington Nationals are headed to the World Series.

Businesses are starting to offer freebies now that the Washington Nationals are headed to the World Series.

Z-Burger’s Tenleytown location will give Nationals fans a free red bun burger from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The only way to get the burger is to use the secret password, “Z-Nats.”

People can get one single burger — regular, cheese, turkey or veggie.

Z-Burger is located at 4321 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

WTOP will update this article as it hears about additional freebies.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.