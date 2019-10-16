Freebies now that Nats head to World Series

Businesses are starting to offer freebies now that the Washington Nationals are headed to the World Series.
Z-Burger’s Tenleytown location will give Nationals fans a free red bun burger from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The only way to get the burger is to use the secret password, “Z-Nats.”
People can get one single burger — regular, cheese, turkey or veggie.
Z-Burger is located at 4321 Wisconsin Ave., NW.
WTOP will update this article as it hears about additional freebies.
