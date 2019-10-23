Nicholas the Dolphin predicts Nationals World Series win

Nicholas the Dolphin, known for his sports prognostications, is predicting a Nationals win in the World Series, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida says.

Maybe he’s a friend of “Baby Shark?”

Nicholas the Dolphin, the bottlenose inhabitant of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida who’s known for his sports predictions, is weighing in on the World Series matchup — and predicting a Nats win.

In a news release, the aquarium said Nicholas made his pick Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. — ahead of Game 1, in which the Nats topped the Astros, 5-4.

During what the aquarium calls his normal “enrichment activities” Nicholas was presented with a Houston Astros baseball cap and a Washington Nationals baseball cap, and Nicholas picked the Nats.

Nicholas became a permanent resident of the aquarium in 2002, after the orphaned dolphin was found stranded with severe sunburns and “unable to learn necessary survival skills as a calf,” the aquarium said.

However, don’t start busting out those celebratory “do-do-do-do-dos” just yet. Nicholas has a bit of a mixed record when it comes to World Series predictions.

In the 2018 World Series, he incorrectly predicted the Los Angeles Dodgers would take the pennant; instead, the Boston Red Sox were the World Series champs that year. The supersensory sea creature did correctly predict the Astros would win the 2017 World Series.

Game 2 of the World Series takes place Wednesday night in Houston at 8:07 p.m.

