Nats Park hosting watch party for Game 5 of NLDS

The Nats take on the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS Wednesday night. Here's where D.C.-area fans can join in on the fun.

Game 5 of the National League Division Series pits the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers once more Wednesday night, and although the game is being played on the West Coast, that doesn’t mean Nats Park will be an empty field.

The Nationals are hosting an official watch party at their home ballpark Wednesday evening. The game will be shown on the Nats HD scoreboard at center field while fans watch from the seating bowl.

Those wishing to snag free tickets to the party need to act fast — the limited tickets to attend must be claimed by 5 p.m.

Center field gates open at 7:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 8:37 p.m. Alcohol sales end at the end of the 7th inning and fans must exit the park at the end of the game.

Fans should not rely on Metro for a way home after the game. Although Metro has promised to keep trains running late for fans at playoff games, Metro will not stay open late Wednesday night.

The Budweiser Watch Party will be held rain or shine.

Wednesday night’s game may be a history-making one for the Nats: If they beat the Dodgers, they will advance to the NLCS for the first time in team history.

