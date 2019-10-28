Free watch parties return to Nats Park for final World Series games

The Nats announced Monday that free watch parties at the ballpark are returning for Game 6 on Tuesday, and Game 7 on Wednesday, if needed.

If you couldn’t shell out hundreds (or even thousands) to watch the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros, you can still watch the remaining World Series games from Nationals Park — for free.

Even though the watch parties are free, you’ll still need to claim your tickets online.

The center field gates will open at 6:30 p.m. The first pitch is at 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fans will watch the game projected on the team’s HD scoreboard at center field from the seating bowl.

Free parking is available both nights, but space will be limited, so you’re encouraged to have an alternate plan. The garage opens at 5:30 p.m.

A reminder if you’re planning on taking public transportation: Metro said earlier this month it won’t stay open late for watch parties. Metro closes at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights.

