4 Metro stations to stay open late for final World Series watch party

Four Metro stations will stay open an hour late for the final World Series watch party at Nationals Park, Metro announced Wednesday.

Four Metro stations will stay open late for the final World Series watch party at Nationals Park, Metro announced Wednesday.

The four Metro stations staying open late are located near Nats Park and other major watch parties in D.C. Metro said the stations will stay open for one additional hour after the end of the final game, and trains will continue running until all riders have been accommodated.

The stations are:

Navy Yard-Ballpark (both entrances open)

Waterfront

L’Enfant Plaza (enter at Seventh and D streets SW or Seventh and Maryland Ave SW only)

Gallery Place–Chinatown (enter at Seventh and F streets NW or Seventh and H streets NW only)

All other stations will be exit-only after 11:30 p.m., which is Metro’s regular closing time.

The extra hours are sponsored by Pepco, Metro said. In addition, Metro said it has cleared all track work Wednesday night “to provide the best service possible.”

The Game 7 watch party at Nats park is sold out, according to the team. Since being made available Monday, all 36,000 free tickets for the watch party have been claimed.

There is also a watch party at The Wharf in Southwest D.C., and the Wizards will broadcast the end of the game on the scoreboard at Capital One Arena following the end of their home-opener Wednesday night, the team announced.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.