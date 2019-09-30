If you want to be at Nats Park for the 2019 National League Wild Card game, the odds are you'll need to dig deep into your wallet.

Your Washington Nationals are favored to win Tuesday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to the Vegas pinky-ring set.

And if you want to be there to witness it all firsthand, the odds are you’ll need to dig deep into your wallet — or sell one of your own pinky rings.

After all, it’s the postseason now.

On the Nationals’ site, tickets are for either standing room spots ($64) or luxury suite seats ($264–$464 each).

But take heart: “MLB receives an allotment of tickets for every postseason game, so once they have fulfilled their ticket requests, the remaining tickets will be released for sale to the public,” a Nationals spokesperson wrote in an email.

Over on the secondary sites, there’s a wider variety of options, and the prices aren’t as bad as you’d think. You can get a seat in Section 405 for about $78 on StubHub.com. A Section 242 seat around the Scoreboard Pavilion will set you back around $92.

A Diamond Club table for four ($1,475) includes “all-inclusive in-seat food and beverage service,” as well as access to both the PNC Diamond and Norfolk Southern clubs.

Over at VividSeats, a Home Plate Reserved seat in Section 126 is running $227–$263. Sitting in Lower Infield Section 117 runs $156–$411.

But why sit with the riffraff when you can watch the millionaire athletes up close with all the other big shots? A seat in the Delta Sky360 Suite — which puts you behind home plate — only costs $1,499. And before you say “heck no,” what if I told you that comes with an “all-inclusive gourmet buffet”?

Translation: all-you-can-eat nachos!

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. Tuesday. The game will also be televised on TBS.

