Your Washington Nationals are favored to win Tuesday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to the Vegas pinky-ring set.
And if you want to be there to witness it all firsthand, the odds are you’ll need to dig deep into your wallet — or sell one of your own pinky rings.
After all, it’s the postseason now.
On the Nationals’ site, tickets are for either standing room spots ($64) or luxury suite seats ($264–$464 each).
But take heart: “MLB receives an allotment of tickets for every postseason game, so once they have fulfilled their ticket requests, the remaining tickets will be released for sale to the public,” a Nationals spokesperson wrote in an email.
Over on the secondary sites, there’s a wider variety of options, and the prices aren’t as bad as you’d think. You can get a seat in Section 405 for about $78 on StubHub.com. A Section 242 seat around the Scoreboard Pavilion will set you back around $92.
A Diamond Club table for four ($1,475) includes “all-inclusive in-seat food and beverage service,” as well as access to both the PNC Diamond and Norfolk Southern clubs.
Over at VividSeats, a Home Plate Reserved seat in Section 126 is running $227–$263. Sitting in Lower Infield Section 117 runs $156–$411.
But why sit with the riffraff when you can watch the millionaire athletes up close with all the other big shots? A seat in the Delta Sky360 Suite — which puts you behind home plate — only costs $1,499. And before you say “heck no,” what if I told you that comes with an “all-inclusive gourmet buffet”?
Translation: all-you-can-eat nachos!
First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. Tuesday. The game will also be televised on TBS.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.