Nationals roundup: Nats open series with shutout of Dodgers

The Nationals (15-22) bounced back from four consecutive losses Thursday night to pick up the series opening victory in Los Angeles, 6-0.
Your news and notes of relevance:
Player Notes:
NATIONALS:
Howie Kendrick blasted a 3-run home run to kick-off the series in Los Angeles early in the 1st inning. Runs have been hard to come by for the Nats who came in to Thurday night having scored three runs or less in seven of their eight games this month. Kendrick remains one of Washington’s most consistent hitters.
Patrick Corbin put together another really solid outing on the mound. The first-year National tossed seven scoreless innings of three-hit baseball while striking out eight on 107 pitches (65 strikes).
DODGERS:
Rich Hill lasted just five innings while allowing five hits, three runs, two walks and striking out five on 96 pitches.
Injuries:
OF Juan Soto: Back, 10-Day IL
OF Andrew Stevenson: Back spasms, 10-day IL
1B Ryan Zimmerman: Plantar Fasciitis, 10-Day IL
RP Austen Williams: Shoulder, 10-day IL
RP Trevor Rosenthal: Flu, 10-day IL
SS Trea Turner: Finger, 10-day IL
RP Koda Glover: Elbow, 60-day IL
RP Tony Sipp: Oblique, 10-day IL
Coming Up:
Friday, 5/10: Nationals @ Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET, Dodger Stadium
Saturday, 5/11: Nationals @ Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET, Dodger Stadium
Sunday, 5/12: Nationals @ Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET, Dodger Stadium
