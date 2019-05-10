Nationals roundup: Nats open series with shutout of Dodgers

After four consecutive losses, the Nationals (15-22) bounced back to pick up the series opening victory in Los Angeles, 6-0.

The Nationals (15-22) bounced back from four consecutive losses Thursday night to pick up the series opening victory in Los Angeles, 6-0.

Your news and notes of relevance:

Player Notes:

NATIONALS:

Howie Kendrick blasted a 3-run home run to kick-off the series in Los Angeles early in the 1st inning. Runs have been hard to come by for the Nats who came in to Thurday night having scored three runs or less in seven of their eight games this month. Kendrick remains one of Washington’s most consistent hitters.

Patrick Corbin put together another really solid outing on the mound. The first-year National tossed seven scoreless innings of three-hit baseball while striking out eight on 107 pitches (65 strikes).

DODGERS:

Rich Hill lasted just five innings while allowing five hits, three runs, two walks and striking out five on 96 pitches.

Injuries:

OF Juan Soto: Back, 10-Day IL

OF Andrew Stevenson: Back spasms, 10-day IL

1B Ryan Zimmerman: Plantar Fasciitis, 10-Day IL

RP Austen Williams: Shoulder, 10-day IL

RP Trevor Rosenthal: Flu, 10-day IL

SS Trea Turner: Finger, 10-day IL

RP Koda Glover: Elbow, 60-day IL

RP Tony Sipp: Oblique, 10-day IL

Coming Up:

Friday, 5/10: Nationals @ Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET, Dodger Stadium

Saturday, 5/11: Nationals @ Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET, Dodger Stadium

Sunday, 5/12: Nationals @ Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET, Dodger Stadium

