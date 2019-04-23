What to watch for as Nats try to even the series against Rockies

Here are three things to watch for as the Nationals try to even the series in Colorado.

Brian Dozier’s slow start to 2019 seems to be in the rearview mirror. The second baseman hit his third long-ball in four games Monday night inside Coors Field. How long will Anthony Rendon be held out of the lineup? The third baseman is nursing his left elbow after being hit by a Jose Urena pitch Saturday in Miami. One of the MLB’s best closers remains unsigned 20+ games into the season. Craig Kimbrel could very well help solve an NL East division-wide problem.

Coming Up:

Tuesday, 4/23: Nationals @ Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET, Coors Field

Wednesday, 4/24: Nationals @ Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET, Coors Field

Friday, 4/26: Padres @ Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

